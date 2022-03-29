Train Attack: Evacuation of trapped passengers concluded as El-Rufai promises to pay victims’ medical bills

The Kaduna State Government announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, March 29, 2020.

The attack on a Kaduna-bound train with over 900 passengers on board left several people injured.

One of the victims, Megafu Chinelo, a young medical doctor, has been pronounced dead.

When the incident happened, Chinelo, who sustained a gunshot injury in a tweet called on Nigerians to pray for her.

But many tweeps who commented on her tweet trolled her as some of them asked her to show proof that she was truly shot.

However, the government of Kaduna State in a statement signed by Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said it would foot the bill of passengers injured in the attack.

The state government said the passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests, adding that the victims who sustained injuries have been moved to hospitals.

The statement reads: “Evacuation of passengers on the trapped Kaduna-bound train from Abuja has been concluded this morning by security forces, officials of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Nigerian Red Cross.

“Passengers who sustained injuries, and other fatalities, have been moved to hospitals.

“The passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests and rocky locations in Audujongom, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“As stated yesterday, the Kaduna State Government is still liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers manifest for efficient tracking.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai who commended all those who participated in the evacuation appealed to the hospitals to attend to the victims diligently.

“The Governor also directed the Ministry of Health to be in contact with the hospitals as government will bear the cost of their treatment.

“As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue operations are in progress.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has temporarily suspended its service along the Abuja-Kaduna route.