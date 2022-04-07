Train Attack: CSOs call for Amaechi’s resignation

The coalition also blamed the attack on what it referred to as the minister’s personal interest against that of nationhood, citing instances where the minister failed to deploy surveillance equipment at the time of the commissioning of the railway.

The Executive Director of Voters Rights Assembly, Yinka Dada, at a press conference on behalf of the CSFoN, alleged that the Federal Executive Council rejected the N3.7 billion proposal for the procurement of security equipment because Amaechi placed personal interest above national interest.

Recall, a leaked memo of a Federal Executive Council meeting, obtained by Punch, claimed that the listed contractors were not well experienced and the council questioned their credibility and competency.

Due to the Minister's inability to defend the barely 2-year-old surveillance contractors, the council rejected the request to fund the security surveillance system installation.

According to Dada, the attack on the train might have been curtailed if there were surveillance systems in place.

He said, “It is evident that Amaechi did not put national interest forward. It is clear that all he attempted to do was favouritism. It is even crystal annoying that after the attacks, he insulted the sensibilities of Nigerians by justifying his personal interest for the attacks.

“Nigerians are dying daily and our nation is now watered with the blood of citizens whose government seems incapable of protecting their lives.

“In a saner clime, Amaechi should have turned in his resignation by now. And since he has refused, the citizens owe it a duty to ask for his resignation.

“Our lives are precious and the sovereignty of this nation must not be continually subjected to the dictates of banditry and insecurity of any form. The dignity of Nigerians is waning and this is the time to show that no Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other.”

While demanding for the resignation of Amaechi, Dada called on the President Muhammadu Buhari, to sack him if he refuses to resign.