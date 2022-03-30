Train Attack: Buhari’s security promises come off as empty rhetoric [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Nigerians gave him their votes hoping that the Major General they used to know in the 80s would deal with terrorism and end the wanton killings of innocent citizens.

Buhari’s campaign was anchored on the narrative that in his first coming with Tunde Idiagbon in 1983, he ran a no-nonsense administration.

Those who fell in love with Buhari's change agenda of 2015 strongly believed his administration would whip recalcitrant Nigerians into line and make the country the ‘saner clime’ other African nations would look up to.

This narrative, coupled with his perceived political will to fight corruption and terrorism endeared him to millions of Nigerians, who could not resist the lofty promises of a passionate presidential aspirant and his political party.

Like a blacksmith hammering a hot piece of iron to his desired shape, Buhari seized all the opportunities he had to consistently harp on security before and during his presidency.

In January 2015, when he officially inaugurated his presidential campaign in Rivers State, Buhari said “the level of unemployment, level of insecurity was intolerable”.

He went on to promise that if elected, his administration would “gather competent hands to manage the economy and tackle insecurity.”

In his first inaugural speech on May 29, 2015, Buhari in addition to the Boko Haram menace identified kidnappings, armed robberies, herdsmen/farmers clashes, cattle rustlings as securities challenges he inherited from Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The president vowed to crush Boko Haram terrorists and recover all the 18 local governments they had seized within three months.

One year later, the president in his 2016 Independence Day speech said his administration had made progress on insecurity but Boko Haram insurgents were still launching “attacks on soft targets, killing innocent men, women and children”.

Again, he promised that his administration had firmly resolved to tackle and defeat the terrorists. Sadly the president’s promise was followed by another speech that failed to inspire hope in the fight against terrorism.

On Sunday, October 1, 2017, President Buhari said Nigerians must be grateful that our gallant Armed Forces were able to defeat Boko Haram forces and reduced their activities “to attacks on soft and vulnerable targets”. Pathetic!

Whose responsibility is it to protect those soft and vulnerable targets and why must the nation be grateful because of Boko Haram’s focus on helpless Nigerians?

In his 2019 New Year speech, Buhari said his administration had resolved to combat and overcome all political, economic, and security challenges confronting the country.

Despite these countless promises, president Buhari’s seven years in power have been riddled with a rise in insecurity, which has now gone beyond the Boko Haram insurgency.

Bandits, kidnappers, ritualists are having a field day. Every part of the country now deals with one form of insecurity or the other.

Buhari’s promises and security rhetoric have not stopped kidnapping and farmer-herders clashes from making news headlines.

Under Buhari’s watch, Nigeria has ranked as the third-worst nation prone to terrorism with no improvement since 2017 by the Global Terrorism Index.

The worsening insecurity in the country is getting out of hand to the point that the president had to admit that insecurity was destroying investments in Nigeria.

This is evident in the terrorists' attack on a Kaduna-bound train on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Currently, eight out of the 398 passengers who boarded the ill-fated train have been confirmed dead. While 28 victims of the incident are currently hospitalized, several others are unaccounted for.

This is not the first time terrorists would attack the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train.

Five months ago, terrorists unsuccessfully attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train with the intention of abducting passengers.

Rather than putting measures in place to forestall a recurrence of the incident, Nigerian authorities went on holiday till the terrorists strategised and launched a successful attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

And the fact that this tragic incident happened two days after an attempted attack on Kaduna International Airport says a lot about Nigeria’s security architecture and Buhari’s empty assurances about his administration’s fight against terrorism and banditry.

As usual, the president has called on his service chiefs to go after the perpetrators of the attack, and expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome the "forces of evil."

Hello, Mr President, the optimism you expressed would not deter the forces of evil, the same way your countless promises and resolutions have not solved any security problem in the country.

In a country where bandits are collecting taxes, and kidnappers are living on ransom, empty rhetoric and political soundbites will only worsen the security situation, and by the time you’re done with your second term, you might be handing over a defeated nation to your successor.

So, it’s important for the Chief Commander of the Armed Forces to take a decisive step to end insecurity across the country before the expiration of his tenure.