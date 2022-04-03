RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has confirmed the safety of 170 passengers aboard the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by terrorists last Monday while 21 others were still missing.

Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC. [channelstv]
Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC. [channelstv]

NRC’s Managing Director, Mr Fidet Okhiria, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos while giving update on the incident, which occurred on March 28, at Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State.

Recommended articles

He said said that seven coaches have been recovered while the Corporation had intensified efforts towards restoration of the services.

Okhiria said that the Corporation in collaboration with security agencies would leave no stone unturned in their efforts at rescuing the missing persons.

“From the last release, we confirmed that four Coaches (SP 00004, SP00009, SP00012 and SP00013) out of the 11 Coaches involved in the incident have been re-railed and safely moved to Rigasa Station while work is ongoing on track repairs.

“We did also stated that 170 of the passengers onboard the train are safe while 21 other passengers are reported missing.

“At the end of work on Saturday evening (02/04/2022) the NRC’s restoration team has further re-railed four more Coaches and two of the coaches (SP 00007 and SP 00013) had been safely moved to Idu and Rigasa Stations respectively.

“The other two coaches are still at the site due to damaged tracks. This brings the total coaches so far rerailed to 7, but only 5 successfully moved to the stations.

“However, efforts are on to linked the track, at the moment, a total of 80 meters of the affected section has been fixed including replacement of affected sleepers and twisted rails,” Okhiria said.

He said the Corporation deeply condoles with those who lost loved ones and pray for the repose of their souls.

He said that the management equally sympathised with the injured passengers and indeed everyone on board the AK9 train of Monday 28, for the trauma this unfortunate incident had caused them.

Okhiria expressed sincere gratitude to the security agencies, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Police, NSCDC among others for their support and cooperation.

He thanked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Baba Alkali, for support and visit to the accident site, adding that the visit boosted their morales.

The NRC boss assured readiness of the Corporation to update Nigerians on the development to prevent misleading information and falsehood.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA makes largest cocaine seizure at Port Harcourt airport

NDLEA makes largest cocaine seizure at Port Harcourt airport

Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC

Train attack: We're still searching for 21 passengers; 7 coaches recovered – NRC

Osinbajo best candidate for APC victory in 2023 – Group

Osinbajo best candidate for APC victory in 2023 – Group

NDLEA seizes N5bn worth of tramadol in 3 states

NDLEA seizes N5bn worth of tramadol in 3 states

Anti-government sermon: Suspended Imam reacts, says 'only God dethrones'

Anti-government sermon: Suspended Imam reacts, says 'only God dethrones'

2023: You've a choice to join any party, Adeboye tells RCCG members

2023: You've a choice to join any party, Adeboye tells RCCG members

Vote out governors opposing LG autonomy, NULGE urges Nigerians

Vote out governors opposing LG autonomy, NULGE urges Nigerians

Train attack: 2 more passengers confirmed safe as NRC vows to rescue others

Train attack: 2 more passengers confirmed safe as NRC vows to rescue others

Niger Emir rescues 2 girls from forced marriage

Niger Emir rescues 2 girls from forced marriage

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]