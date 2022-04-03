Train attack: 2 more passengers confirmed safe as NRC vows to rescue others

”The Corporation also confirms updates that a total of 172 passengers on board the train are safe and okay while 21 passengers are still reported missing.

”Let us assure our esteem passengers that the Corporation in collaboration with the security agencies will leave no stone unturned in our efforts at rescuing the missing persons.

”Once again, the Corporation deeply condoles with those who lost loved ones and pray for the repose of the lost souls.

”We equally sincerely sympathise with our injured passengers and indeed everyone on board the AK9 train of Monday, March 28, for the trauma this unfortunate incident has caused you,’’ he said.

The NRC boss expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies for their support and cooperation so far.

”I specially thank the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for support and surprise visit to the accident site. This has indeed boosted the morale of the men at work,’’ he said.

On restoring the train service, Okhiria said that as at April 2, the NRC’s restoration team had further re-railed four more coaches.

According to him, two of the coaches (SP 00007 and SP 00013) have been safely moved to Idu and Rigasa Stations respectively.

He said the other two coaches were still at the site due to damaged tracks.

‘’This brings the total coaches so far rerailed to seven, but only five have successfully been moved to the Stations.

”However, efforts are on to link the track, at the moment, a total of 80 meters of the affected section has been fixed including replacement of affected Sleepers and twisted Rails,’’ he said.