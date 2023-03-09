ADVERTISEMENT
Train Accident: Sanwo-Olu sad, commiserates with victims’ families

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed deep shock and sorrow over theThursday morning accident involving a train and a Lagos State Government staff bus.

The accident happened between Shogunle and Ikeja axis.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, expressed sadness at the event.

He sent deep condolences to the families of those that lost their lives in the accident, praying that God would grant them eternal rest.

”I am deeply saddened by the news of the accident. The vehicle was conveying staff of the Lagos State Government, our staff who serve the state in different capacities.

”Let’s say a prayer for the families and a prayer of mercy and protection for our state.

”My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” he said.

The governor thanked Lagos residents who joined the state’s first responders in the search and rescue operation.

He said that the true spirit of Lagos must be sustained at all times.

”A big thank you to well meaning Lagosians who immediately joined in rescue efforts.

“Our first responders and emergency services are on ground and we will share more information shortly,” he said.

