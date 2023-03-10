ADVERTISEMENT
Train accident: Obaseki commiserates with Sanwoolu, victims’ families

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday commiserated with the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the people of the state over the fatal train accident in Oshodi area of Lagos.

Godwin Obaseki (ThisDayLive)

The governor prayed for the repose of souls of the deceased and quick recovery for the injured.

We are saddened by the news of the accident involving a train and the staff bus of the Lagos State Government in Oshodi area of the state. It is unfortunate and sad.

“Our prayers are with the families of the deceased. We pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

”We also pray for quick recovery of those who suffered injuries in the sad incident,” he said.

