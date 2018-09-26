Pulse.ng logo
Trailer spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, LASTMA closes road

The road will remain closed until the oil spill is completely flushed to prevent any other accident.

Trailer spills fuel on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway play Trailer involved in accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Twitter/@followlastma)

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) closed down a section of the road in the Berger area, coming inwards from the Kara area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after a trailer was involved in an accident.

The trailer spilled oil on the road in an accident in the early hours of Wednesday, September 26, 2018, but no casualties were recorded.

LASTMA disclosed the accident on its official Twitter account (@followlastma), saying the road will remain closed until the oil spill is completely flushed to prevent any other accident.

The agency tweeted, "The accidented trailer after Berger inw Kara. Heavy backlog now at Tollgate. Evacuation in progress by lasemasocial while followlastma also on ground. Patience required. Use alternative routes if you can.

"Vehicle finally evacuated, however, oil spill on the road is being flushed before road is opened to prevent any other accident. Please be patient."

 

The incident comes three months after at least 12 died when a Mack tanker truck, loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control of its brake and exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after spilling its content on June 28, 2018.

