Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Segun Adeyemi

The impact of the explosion was felt kilometres away as some of the residents said their windows were smashed while others reported feeling the vibrations.

Tanker explosion [Getty Images]
Tanker explosion [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

A tanker believed to be carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) was overturned at the Obiri-Ikwerre Flyover on East-West Road.

The tanker crushed a car and then exploded while trying to navigate the roundabout.

Police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, stating that the victims in the car were unrecognisable after the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, I can confirm that two persons died in the tanker fire. Myself and the Commissioner of Police are on the ground as I speak to you.”

“The fire has been put out but the area is till dangerous because the gas is still leaking. So motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid any further casualty,” Iringe-Koko said, according to Channels TV.

The impact of the explosion was felt kilometres away as some of the residents said their windows were smashed while others reported feeling the vibrations.

At press time, firefighters were trying to put out the inferno while a crowd of onlookers gathered around. A heavy security presence was also observed.

It was gathered that mild drama ensued when a suspected scavenger who tried to steal parts of the truck was apprehended by the crowd who handed him over to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This latest explosion is coming a month after a similar tanker explosion occurred along the Eleme axis of the same East-West Road, which claimed four lives and destroyed over 60 vehicles.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

Ekiti Govt disburses ₦30.5m to 30 retirees under Contributory Pension Scheme

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Hard work gives wealth, not fake pastors, imams - Fashola charges LASU graduates

Tinubu names Abuja highway after Wole Soyinka

Tinubu names Abuja highway after Wole Soyinka

Nigerians workers should spot signs of burnout to avoid significant health issues

Nigerians workers should spot signs of burnout to avoid significant health issues

LASU adopts hybrid teaching, infuses technology to aid learning, service delivery

LASU adopts hybrid teaching, infuses technology to aid learning, service delivery

Police releases recruitment list - Here's how to check

Police releases recruitment list - Here's how to check

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Mental Disorder [The Guardian Nigeria]

Economic hardship, poverty inflict mental illness on more Nigerians - Psychiatrist

Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) [Leadership News]

FRSC arrests 23 motorists for traffic violations on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway