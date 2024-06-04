Tragedy strikes Rivers as tanker explosion claims 3 lives

A tanker believed to be carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) was overturned at the Obiri-Ikwerre Flyover on East-West Road.

The tanker crushed a car and then exploded while trying to navigate the roundabout.

Police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, stating that the victims in the car were unrecognisable after the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, I can confirm that two persons died in the tanker fire. Myself and the Commissioner of Police are on the ground as I speak to you.”

“The fire has been put out but the area is till dangerous because the gas is still leaking. So motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid any further casualty,” Iringe-Koko said, according to Channels TV.

The impact of the explosion was felt kilometres away as some of the residents said their windows were smashed while others reported feeling the vibrations.

At press time, firefighters were trying to put out the inferno while a crowd of onlookers gathered around. A heavy security presence was also observed.

It was gathered that mild drama ensued when a suspected scavenger who tried to steal parts of the truck was apprehended by the crowd who handed him over to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT