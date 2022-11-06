Tragedy as 5 die, 2 injured in Bauchi road crash

He said two other persons were seriously injured in the crash which involved one Peugeot 406 car and a DAF tanker.

He attributed the cause of the crash to speed violation.

“Seven persons were involved in the fatal crash, and they include three male adults, three female adults and 1 female child.

“Two each of the male and female and the child lost their lives at the spot.

“Two others, a male and a female sustained various degrees of serious injuries,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said both the injured and the corpses had been taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.