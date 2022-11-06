RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tragedy as 5 die, 2 injured in Bauchi road crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tragedy struck on Saturday as five persons were killed in a road crash at Isma village on the Bauchi-Jos Highway.

FRSC officials  at the scene of an accident
FRSC officials  at the scene of an accident

Recommended articles

He said two other persons were seriously injured in the crash which involved one Peugeot 406 car and a DAF tanker.

He attributed the cause of the crash to speed violation.

“Seven persons were involved in the fatal crash, and they include three male adults, three female adults and 1 female child.

“Two each of the male and female and the child lost their lives at the spot.

“Two others, a male and a female sustained various degrees of serious injuries,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said both the injured and the corpses had been taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

He lamented the losses and advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

Allow Ekweremadu defend himself over forfeited properties - Ohaneze tells FG

Allow Ekweremadu defend himself over forfeited properties - Ohaneze tells FG

FG denies payment of half salary to ASUU in October

FG denies payment of half salary to ASUU in October

Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles