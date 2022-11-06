Tragedy as 5 die, 2 injured in Bauchi road crash
Tragedy struck on Saturday as five persons were killed in a road crash at Isma village on the Bauchi-Jos Highway.
He said two other persons were seriously injured in the crash which involved one Peugeot 406 car and a DAF tanker.
He attributed the cause of the crash to speed violation.
“Seven persons were involved in the fatal crash, and they include three male adults, three female adults and 1 female child.
“Two each of the male and female and the child lost their lives at the spot.
“Two others, a male and a female sustained various degrees of serious injuries,’’ he said.
Abdullahi said both the injured and the corpses had been taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.
He lamented the losses and advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations.
