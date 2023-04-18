The sports category has moved to a new website.
Traditional worshippers ask Tinubu to consider them for political appointments

Bayo Wahab

Traditional worshippers also appealed to the federal and state governments to recognise August 20 as their public holiday.

Traditionalists want Bola Tinubu to recognise them in his government (Blueprintnewspaper)
The spokesperson of the council, Dauda Lawal made the appeal at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State on Monday, April 17, 2023.

He said there are three religions in Nigeria — Christianity, Islamic and traditional — but the the government doesn't consider the traditionalists for appointments into various offices.

Lawal also appealed to the federal and state governments to recognise August 20 as a national public holiday for their members.

He said, “We appeal to the federal and state governments to declare every August 20 as public holiday for us also. That is a day that every traditionalist prays in their homes, makes sacrifices, propitiations and consultations throughout the country. There is a need for a public holiday for this so that we can have more time to pray and make effective use of the day.

“As we congratulate the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for his victory in the February election, we appeal to him to consider competent traditionalists for appointments into various offices when he assumes office.

“If the traditionalists are considered, the zeal to pray for solutions to the country’s problems will increase. We have been praying for the towns, local governments, state and country, but if we are given due recognition, we would be encouraged to step up the prayers. We would step up our prayers for peace in the land.

“We have three religions in Nigeria. From the local government to the federal level, whenever they want to vote, they campaign to all of us — Christians, Muslims and traditionalists. Practitioners of the three religions will vote for them. But in terms of appointments, they will only call the Muslims and Christians. We need to be considered too.”

Lawal also called on Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to consider the traditionalists alongside Christians and Muslims in his government to further the development of the state.

