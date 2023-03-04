ADVERTISEMENT
Traditional rulers urge President-elect to deliver campaign promises

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria has urged the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to deliver his campaign promises.

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.
Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Coordinating Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

The council welcome Tinubu’s commitment to serve the country and Nigerians, praying Almighty Allah to give him the wisdom to succeed.

“The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto, and Co-chair, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi-Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, Board of Trustees, National Executive Committee and the Coordinating committee as well as the other members of the Council hereby, congratulate the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“And the Vice President-Elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on their electoral victory and declaration by INEC as President- Elect and Vice President-Elect, respectively.

“As Custodians of the Nigerian traditional institutions, the Council welcomes the President-Elect’s commitment to serve Nigeria and Nigerians, and therefore pray that Almighty God will give Tinubu and Shettima the wisdom and courage to deliver on their promises and mandate,” it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

