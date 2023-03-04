Traditional rulers urge President-elect to deliver campaign promises

The council welcome Tinubu’s commitment to serve the country and Nigerians, praying Almighty Allah to give him the wisdom to succeed.

“The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto, and Co-chair, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi-Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, Board of Trustees, National Executive Committee and the Coordinating committee as well as the other members of the Council hereby, congratulate the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And the Vice President-Elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on their electoral victory and declaration by INEC as President- Elect and Vice President-Elect, respectively.