Traditional rulers in Lagos organise special prayer for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

“See my fathers, my traditional rulers coming together to show that particular passion for the support of our presidential candidate and not only that, to our governorship candidate.

“Coming together to pray for the success of the APC in the coming elections , honestly, I am delighted to be part of this family.

“If one looks at the number of traditional rulers that gathered here to pray for the success of Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu in the coming election, you will know that God will answer our prayers.

“When traditional rulers come together to offer prayer to God because they are next to God, according to our belief, you can be rest assured that the prayer will be answered,” he said.

Ojelabi commended the chairman of Awori obas, Oba Tijani Akinloye, the Ojomu of Ajiranland, Eti-Osa, for uniting all the traditional rulers of Awori land together for APC.

“I want to thank Oba Akinloye for his support for the progressives, Akinloye has rallied round all Awori kings and ensured that they are all supporting APC.

“I want to assure you that I am there to represent you and also to protect your interest,” he said.

Also speaking, Akinloye urged all the Awori traditional rulers to go to their various communities to organise special prayers for the victory for all APC candidates in Lagos.

He said that the traditional rulers in Awori land had demonstrated their support for Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu because of the development they had brought down to Awori and Lagos in general.

Oba Sulaiman Raji, the Oniba Ekun of Iba Land, urged the traditional rulers to work for the success of the APC presidential candidate and Sanwo-Olu in the coming election.

In his remarks, Mr Akinsanya Lasisi, the Chairman, Ikotun-Igando LCDA, said Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu had done much for the Awori peony in Lagos, adding that the traditional rulers were complementing their efforts.

“To whom much is given much is expected, this is just what informed the prayer today.

“This is just to assure them that all Awori indigenes home and diaspora are solidly behind them,” he said.

NAN reports that the special prayer was led by Chief Imam of Ikotun, Alhaji Moruf Balogun and other league of Imams in the state.