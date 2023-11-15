Traditional rulers commend INEC over hitch-free conduct of Kogi guber poll

The Attah Igala and the President of the Council, His Royal Majesty, Matthew Alaji-Opaluwa, said this when he led a delegation of the council on a visit to Governor Yahaya Bello, at his GRA residence in Okene, on Wednesday.

Alaji-Opaluwa said that the visit was to celebrate with the governor and the governor-elect, Alhaji Usman Ododo over the victory at the poll and the peaceful conduct of the election.

Represented by the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, he said that the council met with stakeholders before the election where it cautioned against fake news and the need for a peaceful election, saying that the efforts had paid off.

Owoniyi also said that the people of Okunland were united in their resolve to elect a governor that would consolidate on the achievements of Bello.

He appealed to Bello to continue with his efforts at strengthening the bond among the people of the state.

He commended the governor for fostering peace and unity in the state since he took over the mantle of leadership.

Responding, Bello expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers for their prayers and their roles in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election.

The governor emphasised the need for collaboration among stakeholders in the overall interest of the state, emphasising that politics usually end after the election, while development and good governance would continue.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that every part of the state felt the impact of governance, regardless of political affiliation.