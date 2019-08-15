Traditional Rulers in Enugu State have called on the state government to come up with a legislation that will officially designate them as the chief security officers of their respective kingdoms.

The Chairman, Security and Peace Committee of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with newsmen in Enugu.

Ugwu said that such legislation would promote and facilitate intelligence gathering in the rural communities and urban centers.

He said that though there were conventions that specified their duties as monarchs, “but we want a legal pronouncement that would specify that we are the chief security officers in our kingdoms”.

He said that it would be necessary for the traditional rulers to be empowered by law so as to be able to enforce guidelines that would enable them to know those who resided within their kingdoms.

The monarch said that such move would provide the necessary intelligence on persons of questionable character as well as those whose houses were used as havens for hoodlums.

“This will further empower us to take some measures in securing our kingdoms and the state.

“For now, there is no law that empowers us as chief security officers of our kingdoms,” he said.

The monarch said that their council had already presented such request to the governor.

“The governor has promised us that the matter will be taken care of during the amendment of the Neighborhood Watch Law of Enugu State which will soon be presented to the State Assembly.

“For now, our duty is to do all we can within our reasonable positions to make sure that what the government is doing trickles down,” he said.

Ugwu said that the council was in support of actions so far taken by the state government to address the security concerns that had challenged the state in recent times.

The monarch described kidnapping as alien to residents of the state as well as a taboo which must be stamped out.

Ugwu said that a reasonable person must support the steps so far taken by the governor in restoring the enviable status of the state as one of the most peaceful in the country.