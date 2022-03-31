Traditional ruler wants FG to establish National Border Guards

Ajibade stated that the traditional ruler spoke from his palace in Ilawe-Ekiti against the backdrop of Monday’s bandits’ attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train service.

The former Chairman of Ekiti Traditional Council noted that testimonies of most victims of such attacks pointed to the fact the majority of the attackers are foreigners.

He noted also that with the current upsurge in security challenges, government needed to be proactive to stop what looked like orchestrated invasion by foreigners with the collaboration of unpatriotic Nigerians.

The traditional ruler said it was practically impossible for men of the Nigeria Immigration Services to contain all movements at the borders and the infiltration of unwanted foreigners.

“For these reasons, there is the need to establish an elite National Border Guard to properly monitor the borders and to deal decisively with illegal immigrants with nefarious missions,’’ he was quoted as saying..

Oba Alabi said that aside the formation of the National Boarder Guard, government should also ensure proper equipment of the various security outfits for optimal performance.

He called on government to put in place effective mechanisms to expose fifth columnists within the security forces and forestall internal connivance with criminal elements.

Oba Alabi also urged government to sensitise Nigerians on the need to be security conscious at all times.

He said the planning of security architecture, the purchase of military wares, equipment, installation and movement of troops should not be celebrated in the media so as not to give terrorists undeserved information.

He stressed that most issues relating to security must be covertly undertaken for obvious reasons.

“It would not augur well for us as patriotic citizens to fold our arms while foreigners maim and kill our people and allow the legacies left by our forefathers to go down the drain.