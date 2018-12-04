Anambra traders commend FG for release of members wrongly tagged IPOB

NAN further reports that the clash resulted in the death of a police officer.

Traders at the Agboedo Auto Spare Parts Dealers, Nnewi in Anambra have commended the Federal Government for releasing members wrongly arrested as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 33 suspects were arrested on Nov. 23 at the market after a clash that ensued between the police and IPOB members after a rally by the proscribed group.

The 33 suspects, who were released unconditionally on Saturday, were presented to the entire members of the Agboedo Auto Spare Parts Dealers Association at their usual prayer session on Monday.

Addressing the traders, the Vice Chairman of Anambra Amalgamated Traders Association, Chief Dozie Akudolu, told the large gathering that their colleagues were released in good health.

Akudolu commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Umar Garba and the state Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr Christian Madubuko for facilitating the release.

He also commended the South East Chairman of the Amalgamated Traders Association, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo as well as traders for their prayers, unalloyed solidarity and support.

In his remarks, the chairman of Agbaedo Auto Spare Parts Dealers Association, Mr Gabriel Chibueze, explained that the 33 traders were released by a special team from Abuja based on instruction of the I-G.

“After investigations and thorough search in their various shops, the team realised that the traders were innocent.

“That was why they were released unconditionally,” he said.

Narrating his ordeal, Mr Sunday Ilonze, a clergy and trader in the market, while describing his arrest as “unfortunate”, described the Nigerian police cell as a “hell fire”.

“We had very horrifying experience in the Awkuzu SARS cell.

“In the first place, we were up to 150 inmates in one small cell and we took our bath there, defecate and also urinate in a bucket inside the same cell.

“One hardly breathed well in the cell because of bad odour.

“An average Nigerian police cell is a hell fire.

“There, we saw hundreds of youths within their productive ages wasting and languishing there,” he said.

According to him, most of the youth in the cell hardly say what their offences are or why they are still there.

“From what I witnessed, a youth, who spend longer time there for whatever offence, will even come out a more corrupt person because human beings are treated like animals there.

“When we came, we were actually the people that bought disinfectants, soaps, foods and water for use in the cell, because most of the inmates were abandoned there for several months,” he alleged.

Another victim, Mr Charles Maduka said their only saving grace in the journey was because of their innocence.

“We were all innocent and have traceable addresses in this market to prove it,” he said.

Maduka commended all those that lent helping hands to them in one way or the other to make sure they were released.

“Several persons are still in police cells because they found no help,” he added.