news

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has assured traders in Calabar that the Federal Government will continue to encourage them to grow bigger in their businesses.

Osinbajo gave the assurance on Tuesday when he visited Watt’s Market, Calabar, to ascertain the level traders’ compliance with the federal government initiated “Trader Moni” scheme.

The vice president who interacted with the traders urged them to be patient with government as it was not relenting in its effort to improve their lot through its enterprise and empowerment programme.

Responding, the former President, Capital Traders Umbrella Association. Mr Celestine Ofurum, said the traders were very grateful to government for the gesture.

Ofurum however complained that many of the beneficiaries of “Trader Moni” programme were not traders in Watt’s market.

Joy Inyang, a trader in the market, also complained that the interest rate of the loan was too high and that the amount given was not enough to assist a poor trader.

“If the federal government wants to help us, it should give each of us something tangible such as N100,000 with an interest as low as N5000″, she said