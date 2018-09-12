Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

“Trader Moni”: Osinbajo assures of efforts to encourage traders grow

Osinbajo “Trader Moni”: Vice President assures of govt.’s efforts to encourage traders grow

Osinbajo gave the assurance on Tuesday when he visited Watt’s Market, Calabar, to ascertain the level traders’ compliance with the federal government initiated “Trader Moni” scheme.

  • Published:
“Trader Moni”: Osinbajo assures of govt.’s efforts to encourage traders grow play

“Trader Moni”: Osinbajo assures of govt.’s efforts to encourage traders grow

(Twitter/Social InvestmentsNGR)

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has assured traders in Calabar that the Federal Government will continue to encourage them to grow bigger in their businesses.

Osinbajo gave the assurance on Tuesday when he visited Watt’s Market, Calabar, to ascertain the level traders’ compliance with the federal government initiated “Trader Moni” scheme.

The vice president who interacted with the traders urged them to be patient with government as it was not relenting in its effort to improve their lot through its enterprise and empowerment programme.

Responding, the former President, Capital Traders Umbrella Association. Mr Celestine Ofurum, said the traders were very grateful to government for the gesture.

Ofurum however complained that many of the beneficiaries of “Trader Moni” programme were not traders in Watt’s market.

Joy Inyang, a trader in the market, also complained that the interest rate of the loan was too high and that the amount given was not enough to assist a poor trader.

“If the federal government wants to help us, it should give each of us something tangible such as N100,000 with an interest as low as N5000″, she said

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Fowler Over 6000 Nigerian billionaires evade tax - FIRS bossbullet
3 Osinbajo Buhari can’t kill those who voted for him in 2015, says VPbullet

Related Articles

Trader Moni No trader requires PVC or collateral to get N10K - Presidency
Trader Moni Beneficiaries express gratitude as FG empowers 30,000 petty traders in Osun
Atiku Ex-VP shades Osinbajo on restructuring debate
Osinbajo Read Vice President's reply to Atiku on restructuring Nigeria
Osinbajo Buhari can’t kill those who voted for him in 2015, says VP
Moghalu Candidate challenges Buhari to presidential debate, says he cannot dodge by sending Osinbajo
Osinbajo Birnin Kebbi agog as VP graces AGF daughter’s wedding
Buhari PDP Govs condemn President’s refusal to sign electoral amendment bill
In Osun Osinbajo, Oshiomhole, others storm venue for APC mega rally
Fouad Oki Lagos APC is sitting on a keg of gunpowder ahead of primaries - Ex-Vice Chairman

Local

Police intercept 30 cartons of Tramadol in Lagos
Counterfeiting Nasarawa Government partners PCN, NAFDAC to fight fake drugs
The Nigeria Custom Service has made great leaps in 2017.
Nigeria Customs Service Agency's 110 world rating abysmal, regrettable — Association
Thieves steal generator, foodstuffs from Leah Sharibu's home
Leah Sharibu Thieves steal generator, foodstuffs from abducted Dapchi girl's family home
Despite slow pace of work, Transport Minister says Lagos-Ibadan rail will be ready in December 2018.
Amaechi FG negotiates $6bn loan to complete Ibadan/Kano rail corridor – Minister