Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Trader Moni: FG empowers 30,000 petty traders in Osun

Trader Moni Beneficiaries express gratitude as FG empowers 30,000 petty traders in Osun

Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, who spoke in Iwo at the inauguration of the empowerment programme, said the initiative was part of measures aimed at reducing poverty at the grassroots.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beneficiaries express gratitude as FG empowers 30,000 petty traders in Osun play

Beneficiaries express gratitude as FG empowers 30,000 petty traders in Osun

(Twitter/Rauf Aregbesola )

The Federal Government has  empowered 30,000 petty traders in Osun through the collateral free loans called “Trader Moni.”

Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo, who spoke in Iwo at the inauguration of the empowerment programme, said the initiative was part of measures aimed at reducing poverty at the grassroots.

He said that loans under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) were designed to help traders expand their businesses through the provision of collateral free loans of N10,000 and repayable within six months.

The beneficiaries, he said, could also get access to another N15,000 after repaying the initial loan of N10,000 which they had been given.

According to him, no fewer than 4,000 enumeration agents had been engaged by the Bank of Industry (BoI) to identify the beneficiaries and monitor their businesses.

He commended the Bank of Industry for the synergy with the Federal Government and the efforts aimed at identifying the beneficiaries.

Osinbajo said that the APC-led administration was keen to ensure that traders at the grassroots were able to make their business triumph and also grow.

A director at BoI, Mrs Toyin Adeniji, urged the beneficiaries to ensure repayment of the loan, giving an assurance that this would enable them to get more financial facilities ranging between N15,000 and N50,000.

She commended the Federal Government for the initiative which she said was aimed at reducing poverty and creating jobs by making traders employers of labour.

One of the beneficiaries from Odo-Otin, Mrs Yemisi Agboola, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the support given to petty traders.

She promised to utilise  the N10,000 given to her wisely in order to secure more more financial assistance.

Mrs Habibatu Babayemi from  Obokun Local Government Area also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative and called for more prayers for the APC-led administration.

Babayemi, who said she had already invested the money on her yam flour business, promised to repay the money within the stipulated period. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen,...bullet
2 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
3 Boko Haram Bodies of 17 soldiers reportedly killed by terrorists...bullet

Related Articles

Atiku Ex-VP shades Osinbajo on restructuring debate
NGO Bill Reps say Churches, Mosques, Esusu not affected
Oshiomhole APC Primaries: We will respect guidelines – Chairman
Ibe Kachikwu NNPC, oil companies sign agreement to end JVC
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 29, 2016]
In Osun Workers return to work after a 3-day warning strike
Osun Election PVCs: Ooni orders closure of markets
2019 Elections INEC partners NCC to send sms to owners of over 10m uncollected PVCs
Lagos State retains highest foreign debt portfolio, says DMO
Isaac Adewole Minister to furnish NYSC clinic in Osun as APC guber candidate donates N2m drugs

Local

Police raid chief Edwin Clark's Abuja home
Edwin Clark Police raid prominent South-South leader’s Abuja home
No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Boko Haram No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Hameed Ibrahim
Revenue Generation Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official
A cache of ammunitions recovered form armed robbers (Illustration).
In Enugu Police recover 165 arms, arrest 1,874 persons in 6 months