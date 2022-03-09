RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Trader demands N10m compensation for alleged arbitrary arrest, torture

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Abuja-based trader, Nnaemeka Orjiakor, on Wednesday pleaded with an independent panel to order the police to pay him N10 million in compensation for alleged cruel treatment.

National Human Rights Commission's panel sitting in Abuja. [Twitter/@NhrcNigeria]
National Human Rights Commission's panel sitting in Abuja. [Twitter/@NhrcNigeria]

Orjiakor made the prayer in his petition, alleging by arbitrary arrest, detention, inhuman and degrading treatment by the police in 2019.

Recommended articles

The respondents in the petition marked 2020/IIP-SARS/ABJ/42 were Mohammed Awal, defunct SARS FCT, Commissioner of police FCT and Inspector general of police.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel, is investigating alleged human rights buses by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of SARS, the petitioner said that operatives of the defunct police outfit led by Awal arrested him on Feb. 8, 2019 from his shop.

“I was handcuffed and paraded round Wuse Market before being taken to SARS office in Area 3, Garki, Abuja.

“I was beaten and detained for six days,” he alleged.

He said he rented a shop from a businesswoman in Wuse Market sometime in 2006.

Sometime in 2010 when I was not making enough sales, I rented portion of the shop to a third party with a view to enable me defray my financial obligations.

”Unknown to me, the person I rented the shop to, went behind me and paid the full rent to the landlady when the rent was due.

”The person did that in order for him to be the sole occupant of the shop” he said.

He added that the person subsequently invited the police to evict him from his shop at Wuse Market because he (Orjiakor) was an illegal occupant.

He said that with the police’s intervention the matter was taken to court where trial commenced.

According to him, In spite of this, SARS personnel arrested him on Christmas Eve in 2018.

He alleged that the police rearrested him on Feb. 8.

He alleged that he was tortured and subjected to degrading treatment.

He, therefore, urged the panel to order compensation be paid to him to assuage the degrading treatment he received in the hands of the police.

Mr Garba Tetengi, SAN, who represented the chairman, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima adjourned the matter until March 22, for the continuation of hearing and defence.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Trader demands N10m compensation for alleged arbitrary arrest, torture

Trader demands N10m compensation for alleged arbitrary arrest, torture

Reps urge military, police to deploy more personnel in Edo

Reps urge military, police to deploy more personnel in Edo

Oyo govt says all set for coronation of Balogun as 42nd Olubadan

Oyo govt says all set for coronation of Balogun as 42nd Olubadan

Lagos govt arrests 3 fake officials for illegal demolition

Lagos govt arrests 3 fake officials for illegal demolition

Customs impounds N42m worth of donkey meat

Customs impounds N42m worth of donkey meat

I don't regret joining APC - Gov Umahi

I don't regret joining APC - Gov Umahi

Arm yourselves against killer herdsmen - Ortom urges Benue people

Arm yourselves against killer herdsmen - Ortom urges Benue people

Igboho prays against war in first video since release from prison

Igboho prays against war in first video since release from prison

Buhari told us who he wants as APC chairman - El-Rufai

Buhari told us who he wants as APC chairman - El-Rufai

Trending

Extradition: Former AIG advises FG to strengthen security around Abba Kyari to prevent elimination

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

Russia-Ukraine War: 5 Nigerians fleeing to Poland declared missing [Pulse Exclusive]

Six days after Russian Invasion of Ukraine, many people are still struggling to flee Ukraine for neighbouring countries (Aljazeera)

Russian Invasion: Nigerian youths storm Ukrainian Embassy in Abuja, volunteer to fight

Photo by Ayanfe Olarinde on Unsplash