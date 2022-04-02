Buhari should resign if he can't secure Nigerians - Trade Union

This was revealed by the National President of the Union, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, on Friday April 1, 2022.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late TUC General Secretary, Comrade Musa Lawal Ozigi, at his country home in Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, Olaleye said bandits have taken over Nigeria.

The TUC President lamented that nobody is safe in the country again as bandits have invaded towns, cities, including major roads and forests where they continue to terrorise the people.

“Children can no longer go to school; you cannot travel again and we cannot close our two eyes when sleeping. If the president cannot provide security for the citizens of this country, then he should resign,” he said.

Olaleye said the current situation would have been averted if the federal government had listened to the outcry of the citizens over worsening insecurity in the country.