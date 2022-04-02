RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari should resign if he can't secure Nigerians - Trade Union

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Union president said the current situation would have been averted if the federal government had listened to the outcry of the citizens over worsening insecurity.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)
President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to throw in the towel if he can no longer guarantee the security of lives and properties of Nigerians.

Recommended articles

This was revealed by the National President of the Union, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, on Friday April 1, 2022.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of the late TUC General Secretary, Comrade Musa Lawal Ozigi, at his country home in Ogaminana, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, Olaleye said bandits have taken over Nigeria.

The TUC President lamented that nobody is safe in the country again as bandits have invaded towns, cities, including major roads and forests where they continue to terrorise the people.

“Children can no longer go to school; you cannot travel again and we cannot close our two eyes when sleeping. If the president cannot provide security for the citizens of this country, then he should resign,” he said.

Olaleye said the current situation would have been averted if the federal government had listened to the outcry of the citizens over worsening insecurity in the country.

He expressed sadness over the attack on the Kaduna-bound train which led to the death of the General Secretary of TUC and its Kwara State chapter chairman, Comrade (Barr) Musa-Lawal Ozigi and Comrade Akin Akinsola, respectively.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari should resign if he can't secure Nigerians - Trade Union

Buhari should resign if he can't secure Nigerians - Trade Union

Lagos Airport thrown into darkness due to power outage

Lagos Airport thrown into darkness due to power outage

Train attack: Military hands over luggage of 100 affected victims to Kaduna govt

Train attack: Military hands over luggage of 100 affected victims to Kaduna govt

Governors dare Buhari, vow to hire foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists - El-Rufai

Governors dare Buhari, vow to hire foreign mercenaries to fight terrorists - El-Rufai

Buhari welcomes Ramadan fasting, asks Muslims to feed the poor

Buhari welcomes Ramadan fasting, asks Muslims to feed the poor

Ramadan: Muslims to start fasting Saturday in Nigeria, Sultan declares

Ramadan: Muslims to start fasting Saturday in Nigeria, Sultan declares

I'll conclude my tenure in 2023 - Umahi boasts after Appeal Court verdict

I'll conclude my tenure in 2023 - Umahi boasts after Appeal Court verdict

Kaduna train attack: APC accuses PDP of seeking to profit from national tragedy

Kaduna train attack: APC accuses PDP of seeking to profit from national tragedy

Ganduje’s former spokesman Yakasai, others defect to PRP

Ganduje’s former spokesman Yakasai, others defect to PRP

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]