Stop cell-phone recording of accident scenes, FRSC cautions Nigerians

This year’s theme is: “Act for Low Speeds/Act for Low Speed Streets”. The year’s slogan is: “Remember, Support and Act”.

Udoabba said that the immediate attention given to accident victims matters most in terms of their recovery and stability after the incident.

He noted that helping accident victims to nearby medical facilities timely remains “a noble humanitarian act”.

According to him, the corps is appealing to the elderly to educate the younger generation that those passing through accident situations are passing through pain and at times they are in between life and death.

“Road users should be sober, support the weak and accident victims on the road; that is the best way to share responsibility on the road,” he said.

He also urged all stakeholders using the road to imbibe good road habits and accommodate other road users.

“The road is meant to be used by all, not only motorists.

“Pedestrians should look carefully before crossing the road and ensure that while walking along the road, they should face up-coming traffic in order to see movement of vehicles clearly.

“Motorists should drive under controlled speed even where the road is very clear and a low speed of about 30 kilometer per hour in human activities built-up areas like streets and public/school complexes,” he said.

The sector commander, however, appealed to members of the public especially motorists to desist from the habit of offering bribe or other gratifications to FRSC officers and men as they carry out continuous enlightenment on good road habits.

“We have a lot of situations where motorists induce our officers and men with bribes instead of waiting a few minutes to be properly educated against a bad road habit or need to have a vital component in their vehicles,” he said.

On the 2021 World Day for the Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims in Enugu State, Udoabba said that the command had dedicated two weeks for massive road safety education in major road corridors in the state.

“On Saturday, Nov. 20, a joint regular and special marshals as well as Road Safety Officers Wives Association (ROSOWA) team would be visiting the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu, to see accident victims and members of their families.

“We are going to talk to them and give them hope that tomorrow will be better and for the fact they are still alive means they will recover and get back to their normal lives.