We are however sure that you can remember the most impactful, talked about and viral photos of the year.

In this social media era, we see a bunch of photos daily. Below are some of the most viral photos of 2018.

1.) Offa Robbery suspect

In April 2018, armed robbers killed 33 people in Offa, Kwara State. One of the armed men Michael Adikwu reportedly killed 22 people. Days after the robbery, the police released the picture of Adikwu gotten from CCTV footage. What made the photo chilling was that the mass murderer was a former SARS officer.

2) Ayo Fayose EFCC shirt

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has a knack for the controversial and the ability to go viral. When Fayose’s stint as Governor of Southwest Ekiti State ended on October 16, he kept his promise to report himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) where he was wanted for a raft of corruption allegations.

In typical Fayose style, he made sure his EFCC appearance was attention seeking stunt by spotting a black T-Shirt with the words “EFCC, I’m here”, boldly inscribed on it.

3) The shaking table of Dangote

‘Shaking the table’ was a slang that came out in 2018. It means not to rock a delicate situation. There was one table that was unshakeable in 2019. It just so happened that in the month of March, the richest black man in the world gave his daughter out in marriage.

As expected it was no ordinary wedding. From the glitzy photos at the wedding reception, the shaking table of Dangote photo was created.

On a particular table at the reception, VIPs such as Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates, first lady, Aishat Buhari, Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, alongside Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin all sat at the table.

The photo went viral as everyday Nigerians noted that the wealth and fortune at that table made it unshakeable.

4) Linda Ikeja pregnancy photos

In May 2018, Linda Ikeji, who is a household name, announced to Nigerians that she was pregnant. It was great news as most of the country celebrated with her. Linda Ikeji went on to share photos of her baby bum that surely did the rounds on the internet.

5) Davido in Suriname

It was another boundary-pushing and frontier expanding year for Nigerian pop music known globally as Afrobeats. The photo that best sums up the growth of the genre internationally is the photo of Davido with approximately 10,000 fans in faraway Suriname in South America. This photo highlighted the achievements of a new generation.