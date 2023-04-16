The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tompolo tasks religious leaders, others on uprightness

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tompolo, who joined his kinsmen in celebrating the Amaseikumor festival, said the feast brings peace and development to the Ijaw nation.

Tompolo
Tompolo

Tompolo, who made the call on Saturday during the grand finale of the “2023 Amaseikumor Annual Festival”, also urged Nigerians to remain truthful and support the leaders for societal growth.

The festival was held at Oporoza, the administrative headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

The former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), explained that society could achieve success and greatness when there is a collective effort by all.

“My message to Nigerians is that everybody should do the right thing.

“Whether you are a politician, traditional ruler or pastor, everybody should do the right and stand for the truth,” he said.

Tompolo, who joined his kinsmen in celebrating the Amaseikumor festival, said the feast brings peace and development to the Ijaw nation.

The high point of the festival was the conferment of Chieftaincy titles on nine persons from the Ijaw ethnic nationality, by the King of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun II (Aketekpe Agadagba).

One of the recipients, Michael Johnny, who was conferred with the title of “Agadiwei” in his acceptance speech, promised that he and other recipients would use their titles to attract more developments to Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Earlier, the Fiowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Godspower Gbenekama, warned the recipients that they would be stripped of their titles if they do not abide by the tradition and responsibilities bestowed on them.

“Please note that it is an abomination to use our traditional titles to woe women and indulge in immorality. You do not flaunt your riches here to oppress the people.

“Also, you do not use your titles in the market places. If you do, the King will deal decisively with you. No title is hereditary. The laws, rules and regulations of the Kingdom, is clear on that,” Gbenekama warned.

As part of the activities lined up for the festival, a novelty football match was organised in which the Esaba Community defeated Oporoza Community 1-0

News Agency Of Nigeria

