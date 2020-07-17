Damilola Adegboye, sister of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, suspects there's more to her sister's death than authorities have disclosed.

Arotile was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the service of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), and was commissioned into the Force in September 2017.

NAF announced in a statement that Arotile died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at its Kaduna base on July 14, 2020.

However, Adegboye says the official account is insufficient with her knowledge of the base and its road infrastructure.

She said she drove Arotile to the base and first heard about her accident barely an hour after she left her there.

She was then prevented from getting back onto the base to see her sister who was already in the intensive care unit, shortly before she said she found out online that she had died.

The deceased's sister said she's heard stories about Arotile's accident happened because former classmates who were trying to playfully scare her hit her with a car in reverse.

Adegboye said the story sounds strange to her because the car has been reported to be a regular one which also sustained a suspiciously 'huge impact'.

She said, "Of course, I suspect because everybody in my house attended Air Force secondary school, Kaduna, so we know where the speed bumps are.

"So, for anyone to speed on that road, it's either intentional or there's just some reason."

Adegboye expressed her faith in the military to thoroughly investigate her sister's death because she was an asset to the country.

"I believe there's foul play, but I know the military will be thorough in all off their investigations.

"I'm aware they've arrested the boys in the car," she said.

She said she will believe the government's version of events after an official investigation has been concluded.

NAF praised Arotile's significant contribution to the military's efforts to crush bandits operating in the north central region.

The deceased 24-year-old pilot flew several combat missions under Operation Gama Aiki in Minna, Niger State.