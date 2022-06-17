Tobi Adegboyega: UK govt shuts down church in London over alleged £1.9m fraud

Charismatic Pastor Tobi Adegboyega founded the London-based church, which has now been closed down “in the public interest.”

A statement published on UK government’s website on Friday, June 17, 2022, said a High Court has ordered the closure of the Evangelical church over alleged financial mismanagement and lack of transparency in its operations.

It further stated that the church was wound up “after failing to properly account for more than £1.87 million of outgoings and operating with a lack of transparency” in the High Court on June 9, 2022 before Judge Burton.

The statement reads in part; “Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited, more commonly known as SPAC Nation, was wound up in the public interest in the High Court on 9 June 2022 before Judge Burton. The Official Receiver has been appointed as liquidator of the company.

“The court heard that SPAC Nation was incorporated in 2012, a charity set up to advance Christianity. Much of its charitable work was based in London, working particularly with vulnerable people, youth, and offenders.

“Initially, the church group received positive reviews and media attention. But by late 2019 SPAC Nation was subject to media scrutiny following allegations by former church members they had been financially exploited by senior church personnel.

“The Insolvency Service received complaints about SPAC Nation before instigating its own confidential enquiries into the church group’s activities”

It was also said that SPAC Nation failed to comply with statutory requirements and made claims without providing supporting information.

“Investigators interviewed one of the company’s directors, Adedapo Olugbenga Adegboyega, who was also known as Dapo Adegboyega or Pastor Dapo. During interviews, Mr Adegboyega said that the church group had over 2,000 members and 200 ordained ministers and pastors but failed to provide any supporting information.

“Further enquiries found that SPAC Nation either failed to comply or only partially complied with statutory requirements, including providing data to support claimed donations, and accounting records in support of £1.87 million of expenditure.

“The company’s financial statements in the two years to 31 December 2019 set out £610,000 of rent expenditure. However, the company did not have a single base of its own and would hire venues across London to hold services, at significant expense.”

“Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited was wound-up after the court concluded the company operated with a lack of transparency, filed suspicious or incorrect accounts, and was insolvent at the time of the hearing.

“It was also recognised that the company provided inconsistent information to the Insolvency Service and Charity Commission, and failed to deliver up adequate accounting records.