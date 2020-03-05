Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the state Commissioner of Information, who disclosed this at a news conference in Minna, said that the decision was approved during the weekly Executive Council meeting.

He said that the executive decision on street begging takes effect from March 5, noting that credible reports at the disposal of security agencies made it necessary to begin vigorous enforcement of law on street begging.

This is because security challenges in the state is on the rise, therefore putting a ban on street begging will help mitigate and address the security challenges,he said.

Idris noted that the efforts was to safeguard lives and property of the residents, adding that modalities had been put in place to prosecute defaulters.

He added that adult beggars would be prosecuted, while parents of children seen begging would also be prosecuted.

Similarly, Alhaji Mamman Musa, Commissioner of Budget and Planning, said that the council also approved the second phase of development plan for Niger state Blueprint for 2019 to 2023.

He said that the Blueprint was to serve the operational approach for the people of the state to prepare for the desire development.

Consultation from all sectors in the state are currently ongoing to come up with the Blueprint, he said.