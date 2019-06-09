Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation with a presence in more than 100 countries, has launched a new range of products for its Nigerian market to address power-related challenges and the need for premium protection and innovative offers from high-end users to low-income earners.

The newly launched products include a range of affordable UPS from APC by Schneider Electric.

Mr Oluwaseun Oloyede, Schneider Electric Channel Sales Manager said, "the Easy UPS have the Schneider Electric guarantee of quality and it is very affordable as it includes only the features that the customer requires. The decision is yours to fit it into your home, or your small business requiring a steady supply of a reliable UPS which you can count on.”

Other newly introduced products include wiring devices like the Schneider Electric Unica and Lisse Deco ranges.

While Unica offers a range of premium, wireless-enabled switches and sockets fitted for the luxury market and hotels, Lisse Deco presents affordable and contemporary fittings equipped with USB ports, phone holders and other convenient accessories to fit today’s lifestyle.

According to Mr Ifeanyi Odoh, Head of Offer Marketing, Schneider Electric, “it is a smart, portable and affordable solution that fits into every home to provide peace of mind during power outages. The inverter has in-built artificial intelligence to prioritize solar energy over the grid supply, thereby saving energy”.

The Managing Director of Schneider Electric, Anglophone West Africa, Mr Christophe Begat said: “These set of products are game changers in the power sector. There are smart and tailored to the needs of the market, and we believe that they will have a strong impact in Nigeria.”