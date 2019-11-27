Tizeti unveils Super Christmas Promo

To celebrate the festive season, Tizeti Network limited is giving out 500 minutes of free talk time to everyone willing to participate in its end of the year “Super Christmas Promo”.

To participate all you need to do is to refer friends to sign up for Unlimited Internet service and Get 500 minutes free talk time on your phone to enable you to call all local and international numbers at no extra cost.

You only need your valid phone number to claim your free talk time.

ENTRY PROCESS:

1. Visit http://wifi.com.ng/ to signup either as a referrer or referee.

2. Call 01-2291000 or chat with our sales agent on Whatsapp +234 818 863 6571.

T&C Applies

The Nigerian internet service provider Tizeti launched its first 4G LTE network earlier this year.

The Y Combinator-backed startup — which uses solar-powered towers to deliver net connectivity — has built its premier 4G-capable tower in the city of Port Harcourt, where Tizeti will offer its first 4G and ISP services.

The company operates primarily in Lagos, Abeokuta and expanded this year to Ghana. Port Harcourt is the fifth largest city in Nigeria located in Rivers State, another commercial hotspot for the country.

Tizeti plans to take its model to additional West African countries in 2020, according to CEO and co-founder Kendall Ananyi.

