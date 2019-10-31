Tizeti partners Nigerian Insurers Association on the 8th Annual CIO Conference 2019

The conference saw a lot of insurance industry heavyweights coming together to deliver cutting edge and innovative solutions with regards to information and communication technology.

Nigeria's Telecommunication giant, Tizeti Network Limited was one of the conference partners and was on hand to deliver its enterprise solutions.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Temitope Oyeleye, the Chief Sales Officer delivered his keynote address which expounded on the uniqueness of the enterprise solutions as the most ideal for businesses.

In his words, "perhaps the most important benefit of Tizeti's enterprise plan is that it is specifically tailored to your budget and needs. We provide speeds of 3mbps to as high as 1 gbps"

He also included the video, audio and web conferencing technology which can be used on your everyday gadgets. Some of the unique features of this "unified communications" include but not limited to the following: video meetings anytime, real-time, staff/managerial meetings, without having to be in the conference room, integration with Microsoft teams and Skype for business. The benefits are seemingly endless.

Also representing Tizeti was its Business Development Manager, Mr. David Oteri. He lent credence to what Dr. Oyeleye said. According to him, the enterprise solution is truly what every business needs. "It is an unlimited plan which allows you bandwidth optimization. With no data caps or speed throttling, you can stream and download as many terabytes as your storage can allow within the period of an active subscription".

The enterprise solution can also be seamlessly blended with some of Tizeti's other services such as its VOIP solution - The WIFICALL APP.

It is the all-new cost-effective technology that can be downloaded on the Google play store or the iOS app store. It is very ideal for businesses as it gives them dedicated landline numbers for better communication. It also allows them to manage users within the calling space, Electronic Receptionist System to welcome your callers, call queuing for multiple calls and lots more.

He rounded off by reiterating some of the advantages insurance industries (especially their CIOs) stand to gain from Tizeti Network seamless services. Some of them include establishing standard operating procedures and systems, using technology to bypass traditional ICT solutions, building a resilient network and infrastructure to mention a few. Tizeti's enterprise solution already supports several businesses within multiple industries across Nigeria and Ghana. With its growing presence across Africa, it will only be a matter of time before it achieves its vision which is to be “No. 1 VoiP, Video and Data Services Provider in Africa”

