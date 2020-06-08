We want to re-affirm that we take all allegations of harassment, discrimination, or misconduct of any kind, very seriously and will be conducting an independent third-party investigation into this.

Patricia Aiyedun, current Tizeti Chief Financial Officer, and Ifeanyi Okonkwo, current Tizeti Chief Operating Officer (COO) will assume the position of interim co-CEOs effective immediately.

Before joining Tizeti, Patricia was a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers with over 13 years of professional accounting and financial management experience.

Ifeanyi Okonkwo has over 14 years’ experience in the Telecommunications industry and is co-founder and current COO of Tizeti. Before co-founding Tizeti, Ifeanyi worked with various Telecom companies including Blackberry and Eircom.

We're thrilled to support Patricia and Ifeanyi as they assume their new roles within the company.

Tizeti continues to be fully committed to high ethical standards, gender equality and making sure our diverse team feels safe, valued, and comfortable at all times.

About Tizeti

Tizeti is a fast-growing Wireless Internet service provider in Lagos, Nigeria, delivering high-speed unlimited wi-fi Internet access to residential and business customers using wide-area Wi-Fi. Its services are available in Lagos, Ogun and Rivers State. It is also expanding rapidly to other African countries as it has been successfully launched in Accra, Ghana.

