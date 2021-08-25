Tiv Youths blast Gov Ortom, asks him to stop blaming Buhari for his failure

This is coming 24 hours after the state governor described President Buhari as the worst Nigerian leader at keeping his promises.

President of the group, Hon. Mike Msuaan said the organisation concluded that Ortom has failed woefully following a review of the governor's performance in the last six years.

Msuaan while speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, said Ortom keeps reminding president Buhari of his campaign promises while forgetting the plights of workers in his state.

He challenged the governor to mention any ongoing or completed projects to his credit for the general public to compare notes.

“Governor Ortom obviously has several MoUs to his credit: none of which has come to light. He cannot continue with the deceitful posturing of fighting or defending the people of Benue State, when he has practically failed in securing their lives as he swore on oath to do.”

“It is crass ineptitude for a Governor who presides over the state security meetings and hosts security votes of the state, to persistently dish out blames to the President as though he was elected to check-mate the President.

“Ortom consistently reminds Buhari of his campaign promises to Nigerians while forgetting that he cried in churches over the plight of workers and pensioners, a situation that is worse under him. Under Ortom, old pensioners slept outside govt house gate for two weeks, yet the Governor has failed to tackle the problem head-on,” he said.

Msuaan enjoined stakeholders and the people of the state to call Ortom to order saying, President Buhari has demonstrated love for the Benue people more than the governor.

He said, “The Council notes that Governor Ortom has not demonstrated love for the Benue people more than President Buhari. Within these years, Buhari has in addition to giving several Benue people appointments, constructed a multi-billion erosion control that runs through Achusa. Buhari has awarded the Yandev-Makurdi Road, the Yandev to Ugbema junction road, the makurdi-Naka-Adoka road, the rehabilitation of the River Benue and River Katsina-ala bridges and others.

“We hereby call on all Benue stakeholders, traditional leaders, groups, party men and women to speak truth to power by calling Governor Ortom to order.”