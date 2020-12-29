Mr Mike Msuaan, President and Convener of the group said this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

He expressed reservation over Kukah’s incitement of the south against the north and his open call for insurrection and lawlessness in the country.

According to Msuaan, such calls are treasonable and must be thoroughly investigated.

“The present administration met a very terrible security situation in the country which included bombing of Churches and Mosques, Schools and other public infrastructure.

“The security has improved to a level that bombings have stopped and the insurgents have been thrashed to cowardly attacks on soft spots.

“We wonder why the Bishop has not found it honourable enough to commend the efforts of the President in the rescue of some of the Chibok girls and all the Kankara boys recently rescued from the hands of the insurgents,” he said.

Msuaan urged security agencies to place kukah under security watch as well as investigate his activities.

He also advised him to desist from playing politics on the pulpit.

“Kukah is working for the interest of enemies of the country and sowing the seeds of division at a time Nigerians across regional, ethnic and religious divides are working and praying for peace to reign in the country,” he said.

Msuaan commended security agencies for their commitment towards ending insurgency, banditry other security threats in the country.

He urged them not to be discouraged but to remain resolute and determined in their quest to rid the country of insurgency and other security threats.