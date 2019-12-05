Titilayo Ajanaku, former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Adviser on Women Affairs, is dead.

Ajanaku, who was one of the founding members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

The deceased, according to Punch, died after a long time battle with an illness.

Until her death, Ajanaku, who was born on January 25, 1946 at Ago-Odo Quarters in Abeokuta, Ogun, was the Otun Iyalode of Egbaland.

She was the chairman of old Abeokuta Local Government in Ogun and the first woman to be elected as a local government chairperson in Nigeria.