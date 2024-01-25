ADVERTISEMENT
There's a surge in kidnap cases in Nigeria, here are some tips to stay safe

Ima Elijah

There are several indicators that kidnapping is at an all time high in Nigeria today.

Kidnapping for ransom is a big problem in Nigeria [SBM Intelligence]
Kidnapping for ransom is a big problem in Nigeria [SBM Intelligence]

At the last count, over 25 persons had been taken away in the past two weeks while no fewer than four victims were gunned down by their captors for failing to cough out a ransom.

Also, commuters have raised the alarm of an increasing rate of kidnapping and the activities of ‘one chance’ criminals across the city of Lagos.

DJ BigN in an Instagram story stated that kidnapping is now in Lagos and people should take precautionary measures to be safe.

Screenshot of DJ Big N's story [Linda Ikeji]
Screenshot of DJ Big N's story [Linda Ikeji]

Here are five general safety tips:

  • Stay updated on the latest news and security alerts in your area. Be aware of any specific risks or trends related to kidnappings. Follow Pulse on social media, turn on notifications for quick updates.
  • Follow the guidance provided by local authorities and government agencies.
  • Avoid excessive display of wealth in unaligned environments and on social media, such as expensive jewelry or electronic devices, which may attract unwanted attention.
  • Limit the information you share about your personal life and location on social media.
  • Whenever possible, travel in groups, especially during nighttime or in unfamiliar areas.
  • Stick to well-traveled and well-lit routes. Avoid shortcuts through secluded or poorly lit areas.
  • Inform someone you trust about your plans and itinerary. Let them know when you're expected to arrive at your destination.
  • Regularly check in with friends or family during your travels.
  • Familiarise yourself with emergency contact numbers and the location of the nearest embassy or consulate.
  • Carry a fully charged mobile phone, and consider having a backup power source.
  • Know the local emergency procedures and have a plan in case you need to evacuate or seek shelter.
Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

