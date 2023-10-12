ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's wife wants religious leaders to promote discipline, love

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu urged mothers to train their children to “stop speaking down the glory of Nigeria”.

Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.
Nigeria's First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu. [Twitter:@DavidsOffor]

She made the call in Abuja on Thursday in a remark to welcome the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), who visited her.

The women were led by the association’s National Chairperson, Mrs Victoria Ihesiulor.

According to Mrs Tinubu, Christianity is a religion of love, meekness and tolerance.

“Those virtues must be extended towards everyone regardless of their religion, faith, race, ethnicity and social background.

“We must respect and love our neighbours as ourselves; we have missed a lot because we have brought a lot of politics into religion,” she said.

She urged mothers to train their children to “stop speaking down the glory of Nigeria”.

“The mothers should, rather, prepare the children for the glory to come.

“As for us, we are going to lead according to the fear of God; I am a Nigerian and I don’t want to fly out of this nation. We must build it together.”

Ihesiulor had earlier lauded the first lady for setting the pace for advancing the interest of women and for her tireless work towards lifting the country out of hardship.

She said that WOWICAN would support and pray for President Bola Tinubu, the First Lady and the federation for improved peace and development.

She further said that the association was ready to partner with the Renewed Hope Initiative to achieve its quest for a better Nigeria.

She said that WOWICAN has about 45 million women across the federation.

