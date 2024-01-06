ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's aide demands justice for Nigerian student killed by Canadian Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

He further called on Nigerian students in Canada to also remain peaceful as his office would ensure that justice was served.

The victim, Afolabi Stephen Opaso [CBC]
The victim, Afolabi Stephen Opaso [CBC]

Asefon in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, described the killing as barbaric, cruel and heartless.

He vowed to engage the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria, and further collaborate with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of NiDCOM to ensure that the unfortunate killing was not swept under the carpet.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the late Stephen Afolabi Opaso, a 19-year-old Nigerian international student in Canada, fondly called Zigi by peers, was shot dead by the Winnipeg Police Service in Manitoba on Dec. 31, 2023.

The deceased was alleged to be wielding a knife at the time of the encounter and had a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.

The Winnipeg police in their statement, acknowledged the confrontation with an armed male but provided limited details.

“On Dec. 31, 2023, at approximately 2:22 p.m., the Winnipeg police service responded to an apartment suite in the first 100 block of University Crescent for a 911 call regarding a male acting erratically.

“The caller advised that the male may be armed and there were other people in the suite.

“During this encounter, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the male. Officers provided immediate medical care and ensured the well-being of all other parties on the scene. Nobody else was injured.

“The male was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries,” the statement read.

Asefon said that the impression in the public as gathered during an interaction with the official of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) earlier on the case, was that the killing was racially motivated.

He said this was because the demised student was not welding a gun at the time of the incident and that the police officers would have acted differently if he were to be white.

He, thus, appealed to NANS and the Nigerian students to remain calm and vowed to follow the case up diligently until the Canadian authorities gave a true account of the death of the Nigerian student.

He said his office would also see to it that the deceased family was compensated accordingly, to avoid a diplomatic row that might lead to the closure of their embassy in Nigeria by Nigerian student Apex body NANS as earlier threatened.

He further called on Nigerian students in Canada to also remain peaceful as his office would ensure that justice was served.

