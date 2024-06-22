Tinubu's adviser, Onanuga urges Nigerians to embrace farming

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the call at a meeting with a group of online editors, under the aegis of the Association of Corporate Online Editors (ACOE) in Abuja.

A statement on the meeting was made available to newsmen by ACOE’s Chairman, Mr Martins Odiete, on Saturday in Abuja

“In 1976, former President Olusegun Obasanjo introduced ‘Operation Feed the Nation,’ promoting farming.

“In 1984, when former President Muhammadu Buhari came in, there were shortages of rice, milk, and sugar, and the government had to open warehouses to make these items available to people.

“This is not the first time we are going through this kind of crisis.

“The government is investing in agriculture to make things available and affordable, and as individuals, we also have a role to play,” he said.

Onanuga acknowledged that things were not working as President Bola Tinubu’ wanted.

He, however, assured that in the next twelve months, Nigerians will begin to see the results of the government’s efforts for the country’s benefit.

“Though people complain about hardship, I told the BBC that cost of living crises exist globally.

“Maybe what is happening in the world is a cycle, and countries will have to go through certain difficulties.

“We are going through it, but this government is making serious efforts to reduce the hardships faced by our people,” he said.

Onanuga assured the association of robust relationship towards dissemination of news in line with global best practices.

Earlier, Odiete emphasised the importance of partnership with the presidential media team, at a time when Nigerians are eager for essential information from their government.

“In an age where information flows ceaselessly across digital platforms, this partnership is pivotal for ensuring accurate, responsible and effective dissemination of news and information.

“By working together, we can ensure that the information reaching the public serves the greater good of society,” he said.