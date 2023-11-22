Tinubu's administration promises better electricity supply by early 2024
Ambassador Tuggar assured the nation of a significant improvement in the electricity sector in the coming year.
Recommended articles
In an exclusive interview with ChannelsTV, Ambassador Tuggar assured the nation of a significant improvement in the electricity sector in the coming year.
He stated, "In the coming year, by the first half of next year (2024), there will be a remarkable improvement in the electricity supply in Nigeria."
Ambassador Tuggar addressed concerns about the export of gas to Germany, stating that it would not compromise Nigeria's domestic gas needs.
He highlighted the interconnected nature of these initiatives, stating, "The fact that we are exporting gas to Germany or we intend to do that does not mean that we are depriving Nigeria’s domestic gas needs that will be fulfilled as well, but you also need the revenue that would accrue from such exports to invest further in taking electricity and gas to other parts of Nigeria. So, it’s all interconnected, and one does not stop the other from happening."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng