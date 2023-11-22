ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu's administration promises better electricity supply by early 2024

Ima Elijah

Ambassador Tuggar assured the nation of a significant improvement in the electricity sector in the coming year.

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) [ThisNigeria]
Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) [ThisNigeria]

Recommended articles

In an exclusive interview with ChannelsTV, Ambassador Tuggar assured the nation of a significant improvement in the electricity sector in the coming year.

He stated, "In the coming year, by the first half of next year (2024), there will be a remarkable improvement in the electricity supply in Nigeria."

Ambassador Tuggar addressed concerns about the export of gas to Germany, stating that it would not compromise Nigeria's domestic gas needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted the interconnected nature of these initiatives, stating, "The fact that we are exporting gas to Germany or we intend to do that does not mean that we are depriving Nigeria’s domestic gas needs that will be fulfilled as well, but you also need the revenue that would accrue from such exports to invest further in taking electricity and gas to other parts of Nigeria. So, it’s all interconnected, and one does not stop the other from happening."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ECOWAS seeks to lift sanctions on Niger Republic

ECOWAS seeks to lift sanctions on Niger Republic

Tinubu committed to welfare of fallen heroes families - Shettima

Tinubu committed to welfare of fallen heroes families - Shettima

Federal High Court begins Christmas vacation on December 18

Federal High Court begins Christmas vacation on December 18

FRSC educates 189 traffic offenders on safety regulations in Osun

FRSC educates 189 traffic offenders on safety regulations in Osun

Osun judiciary staff start indefinite strike over alleged police brutality

Osun judiciary staff start indefinite strike over alleged police brutality

FG asks Supreme Court to extend deadline of old naira notes

FG asks Supreme Court to extend deadline of old naira notes

Tinubu's administration promises better electricity supply by early 2024

Tinubu's administration promises better electricity supply by early 2024

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Average price of 5kg cooking gas stood at ₦4,562.51 in October - NBS

Average price of 5kg cooking gas stood at ₦4,562.51 in October - NBS

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

We are copying the Federal Government - TUC explains defying Court order

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu calls for global standards in regulating creative digital contents

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - NBS [Wikipedia]

Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 27.33% in October - National Bureau of Statistics