ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu's admin to empower Nigerian women with 37,000 POS machines nationwide

News Agency Of Nigeria

300 laptops would also be distributed to women in states and People with Disabilities (PWDs) as job creation initiatives and to boost women's entrepreneurship.

Tinubu's admin to empower Nigerian women with 37,000 POS machines nationwide [BNG]
Tinubu's admin to empower Nigerian women with 37,000 POS machines nationwide [BNG]

Recommended articles

Kennedy-Ohanenye, who stated this while briefing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, also said ₦200 health insurance monthly, totalling ₦2,400 yearly, would also be provided for women.

She said that the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda with support from a microfinance bank, PLUG.

We are going to traditional and community leaders, legislators, governors, state ministries for women's affairs and market leaders to distribute these things.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In that way, the right people that can manage the business, even in the villages, will be included in what we are doing.

“Also, any woman that gets this POS is entitled to almost free health insurance, where you pay just ₦200 per month, making it ₦2,400 yearly for health insurance guaranteed by the same microfinance bank, PLUG,’’ she said.

The minister added that 300 laptops would also be distributed to women in states and People with Disabilities (PWDs) as job creation initiatives and to boost women's entrepreneurship.

We are going ahead to give eight laptops per state, totaling 300, including four to persons with disabilities.

“The beneficiaries will be trained in IT and given online jobs that will pay in hard currency,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Pink Riders Initiative, the minister explained that the project would take off in army barracks to ensure the safety of the women before it would be explored in other parts of the country.

“They are supposed to be women operating the tricycles to feed their homes, take care of themselves and save money to purchase another, and also return small money to the ministry as it is not free, but subsidised.

“When they save up to ₦500,000 to ₦600,000, the ministry will support them to get a second one and enable them pay off their debt quicker.

“We are starting them in army barracks for them to have security,” she stated.

She added that the ministry, in collaboration with the army, has partnered on agriculture programmes, to provide security in farmlands that would ensure massive food production at subsidised rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister, while reiterating the government’s commitment towards protecting the rights of women and children, added that the establishment of mobile courts had been enforced for speedy prosecution of offenders and justice for survivors.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records

400 detainees rot in Kano prison with no case files, no records

Tinubu's admin to empower Nigerian women with 37,000 POS machines nationwide

Tinubu's admin to empower Nigerian women with 37,000 POS machines nationwide

FG enforces collection of helicopter landing levy to boost revenue

FG enforces collection of helicopter landing levy to boost revenue

Minister files lawsuit to stop mass wedding of 100 orphaned girls in Niger

Minister files lawsuit to stop mass wedding of 100 orphaned girls in Niger

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric

Tinubu orders MDAs to only buy vehicles powered by CNG, solar or electric

FG to empower 5,000 corps members with ₦10m each to fund their small business

FG to empower 5,000 corps members with ₦10m each to fund their small business

Reasons behind Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, Saraki, Lamido revealed

Reasons behind Peter Obi's visit to Atiku, Saraki, Lamido revealed

FCTA issues 24-hr demolition notices to clear 500 illegal markets, shanties

FCTA issues 24-hr demolition notices to clear 500 illegal markets, shanties

FG to introduce wage system based on workers' productivity

FG to introduce wage system based on workers' productivity

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Banks will soon start deducting cybersecurity levies on your electronic transactions

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80 [Punch Newspapers]

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, KIM Pankyu and President Bola Tinubu [News Tarmac Nigeria]

Korean Ambassador vows to support Nigeria in fighting insecurity

Anambra PASAN suspends strike for 2 months as Govt addresses demands [The Eastern Updates]

Anambra PASAN suspends strike for 2 months as Govt addresses demands