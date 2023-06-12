The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu won't tolerate 'illegal orders' that threaten democracy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu says only the rule of law and a vibrant judiciary would ensure justice and strong institutions.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

In a broadcast to the nation on the occasion of the Democracy Day celebration on Monday in Abuja, Tinubu said that only the rule of law and a vibrant judiciary would ensure justice and strong institutions.

He said that democratic system was already taking firm grip in Nigeria's political landscape with the outcome of the 2023 elections and the resort to the court by aggrieved parties.

"That the polls were intensely contested is in itself positive evidence that democracy is well and alive in our land.

"It is only natural that even as those who won and experienced victory in the various elections are elated and fulfilled, those who lost are disenchanted and disappointed.

"But the beauty of democracy is that those who win today can lose tomorrow and those who lose today will have an opportunity to compete and win in the next round of elections.

"Those who cannot endure and accept the pain of defeat in elections do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph.

"Above all, those who disagree with the outcome of the elections are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court," he said.

The president said that such actions by aggrieved persons or groups was a pointer that "democracy is still the best form of government invented by man".

"We have traversed the dark, thorny path of dictatorship before and those who experienced it can readily testify to the unbridgeable gap between the dignity of freedom and the humiliation and degradation of tyranny.

"True, rancorous debates, interminable wrangling, ceaseless quarrels, bitter electoral contests may be perceived by some as unattractive features of democracy. But they also testify to its merit and value," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that June 12 was declared a public holiday in Nigeria in recognition of the democratic sacrifices of Nigerians.

The day is marked to celebrate the end of military rule in Nigeria and the beginning of uninterrupted civilian rule since Nigeria's independence from colonialists in 1960.

ADVERTISEMENT

