ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fasoranti urged the President to continue to be fair and courageous, declaring that such traits were the hallmark of the Afenifere family.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Tinubu said this while addressing Afenifere leaders at the residence of Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure on Wednesday.

The President emphasised his commitment to leading Nigeria towards economic and social prosperity.

”Nigeria will survive the current economic challenges. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I requested the job, and I am not complaining about it. I take full responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We are meeting our obligations to the international community. To lenders, we have not defaulted, and we are not going to default. We are navigating the twists and bends on the road to Nigeria’s prosperity,” the President said.

On reforming Nigeria, Tinubu said he would emphasise fiscal and true federalism, as well as the broad-based manifestation of the philosophy of “what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.”

He acknowledged the understanding and support of all Nigerians in the face of the tough but temporary economic conditions, assuring them that their patience and perseverance would not be in vain.

“The economic challenges we have endured since assuming office are not new to me. As the former governor of Lagos State, I faced similar calls for my resignation. But, through perseverance, Lagos emerged as the fifth-largest economy in Africa.

“We must manage this moment with wisdom and grow Nigeria responsibly. I campaigned for this office to serve Nigeria’s interests, and I was elected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some said I would not last in the tribunal and came up with all sorts of predictions, but even when in court, I remained focused.

“We cannot allow Nigeria’s economy to be exploited. We cannot abandon our economy to marauders. I am determined to re-engineer our finances and curb selfish interests permanently,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Afenifere, Pa Olu Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who read the address of Fasoranti, commended Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“You have kept your word to return to this place where we all prayed for you, and this shows that you are a man of your word,” the elder statesman stated.

Fasoranti urged the President to continue to be fair and courageous, declaring that such traits were the hallmark of the Afenifere family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, you are carrying our flag. We are noted for integrity, competence, fairness, and courage. Your performance so far has shown that you understand the full gravity of your mandate, which is to show the Nigerian people that a good government is possible,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Tinubu lands in Lagos ahead of Red Line rail commissioning

Tinubu lands in Lagos ahead of Red Line rail commissioning

Government invites residents to share ideas on Lagos Island Model City plan

Government invites residents to share ideas on Lagos Island Model City plan

This is all my fault - Tinubu takes responsibility for economic hardship

This is all my fault - Tinubu takes responsibility for economic hardship

AfDB advises FG on how to diversify energy mix

AfDB advises FG on how to diversify energy mix

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Brig.- Gen. Yushau Ahmed [Daily Post Nigeria]

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap