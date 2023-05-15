Tinubu won’t govern from abroad, Onanuga assures Nigerians

The former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) made this known while speaking about some of the things Tinubu would most likely do in his first 10 days in office.

In his interview with Trust TV, Onanuga said ruling the country from abroad won’t happen in Tinubu’s administration, adding that the president-elect left the country for Europe to avoid distractions ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

“You cannot imagine the kind of pressure people who are looking for positions in the government are piling on ordinary members of the committee, not to talk of the president-elect. People have been bringing all manner of requests”, he said.

“So, as the press release rightly pointed out, the travel was just to avoid pressure and distraction.

“He wanted to go to London to see his grandchildren, but I think that at the last minute, he decided not to go. He came back home instead.

“Also, he was in Saudi Arabia before the elections, so he decided not to go there again. So he decided to cut those ones and then decided to come home.”

On whether the president-elect would settle in the country to oversee his government, Onanuga said the world is a global village, adding that even if Tinubu is in Russia, he can hold zoom meetings.

“I believe he would do so. But you know we now live in a global village, as they say.

“So, even if he is in Russia, he can hold zoom meetings and do all kinds of things. But I can assure you that he will be here physically to do his job. He will not be an absentee kind of president,” he said.