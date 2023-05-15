The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tinubu won’t govern from abroad, Onanuga assures Nigerians

Bayo Wahab

Onanuga believes Tinubu will settle in the country to oversee his government.

Bola Tinubu is expected to be back in Nigeria after sending 34 days in London following his election. (TheCable)
Bola Tinubu is expected to be back in Nigeria after sending 34 days in London following his election. (TheCable)

The former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) made this known while speaking about some of the things Tinubu would most likely do in his first 10 days in office.

In his interview with Trust TV, Onanuga said ruling the country from abroad won’t happen in Tinubu’s administration, adding that the president-elect left the country for Europe to avoid distractions ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

“You cannot imagine the kind of pressure people who are looking for positions in the government are piling on ordinary members of the committee, not to talk of the president-elect. People have been bringing all manner of requests”, he said.

“So, as the press release rightly pointed out, the travel was just to avoid pressure and distraction.

“He wanted to go to London to see his grandchildren, but I think that at the last minute, he decided not to go. He came back home instead.

“Also, he was in Saudi Arabia before the elections, so he decided not to go there again. So he decided to cut those ones and then decided to come home.”

On whether the president-elect would settle in the country to oversee his government, Onanuga said the world is a global village, adding that even if Tinubu is in Russia, he can hold zoom meetings.

“I believe he would do so. But you know we now live in a global village, as they say.

“So, even if he is in Russia, he can hold zoom meetings and do all kinds of things. But I can assure you that he will be here physically to do his job. He will not be an absentee kind of president,” he said.

Currently is out of the country. According to his media office, the president-elect left the country last week to engage with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in Nigeria.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng






