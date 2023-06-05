The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu will tansform fortunes of Nigeria, says Group

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that Tinubu has so much ideals and vision that would better the lot of citizens.

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

Ahmed who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday congratulated Tinubu on his assumption of office as the 16th President of Nigeria.

He said that Tinubu has so much ideals and vision that would better the lot of citizens.

“Tinubu is broadminded, tactical and principled to a fault.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The convener also said that with the president’s antecedents in private and public sectors, most sectors of the economy would receive a boost.

“With Tinubu’s passion for delivery of results, it is safe to allude that the presidency shall pay attention to power, education, agriculture, security and employment.

“This is owing to his depth of understanding of the Nigerian state and also his desire to bring to bear his expertise in human capital development.

“Tinubu will ensure stable power supply and education will be given top priority and the dwindling economy will thrive once again under his leadership.

“The President understands his mandate and we pray God-Almighty will ease and grant him good health to triumph over the naysayers.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court stops EFCC, ICPC, DSS from detaining ex-Gov. Yari

Court stops EFCC, ICPC, DSS from detaining ex-Gov. Yari

Lagos dep governor wants Nigeria to charge foreign countries taking doctors

Lagos dep governor wants Nigeria to charge foreign countries taking doctors

Atiku confident in court to help reclaim mandate from President Tinubu

Atiku confident in court to help reclaim mandate from President Tinubu

Tribunal resumes hearing on Atiku's suit against Tinubu's victory

Tribunal resumes hearing on Atiku's suit against Tinubu's victory

Melaye condemns violence in Kogi politics, calls FG to investigate Bello, Yakubu

Melaye condemns violence in Kogi politics, calls FG to investigate Bello, Yakubu

National Orientation Agency caught sleeping amid fuel subsidy controversy

National Orientation Agency caught sleeping amid fuel subsidy controversy

Tinubu will tansform fortunes of Nigeria, says Group

Tinubu will tansform fortunes of Nigeria, says Group

Fuel Subsidy: NLC is commited to Wednesday strike

Fuel Subsidy: NLC is commited to Wednesday strike

Ogun Govt. orders investigation into student’s killing

Ogun Govt. orders investigation into student’s killing

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal