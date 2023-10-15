ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu will not go beyond statutory limit on Ways and Means - Finance minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said that the government was also concerned about financing.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun
Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

Recommended articles

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said this on Saturday in Marrakech, at the ongoing World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings.

He said that Tinubu was committed to “keeping with the spirit and the letter” of the autonomy of the CBN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders and financial experts had criticised former President Muhammadu Buhari for worsening the country’s debt burden.

ADVERTISEMENT

By obtaining more than ₦22.7 trillion in Ways and Means Advances from the apex bank.

Edun, however, said that the country was discussing with the World Bank for a 1.5 billion dollar budget support.

“The World Bank is the number one development bank that helps developing countries to fund their projects and programmes.

“We are happy that the funding will come in soon. World Bank money is the cheapest,” he said.

The minister said that the government was also concerned about financing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“About one trillion dollars is needed to meet the target of climate change globally. This is a climate financing fund which is relatively cheap.

“There is also a commitment to help Africa and the third world with climate transition because they are not responsible for climate change in any substantial way.

“One of the ways to help them is through climate financing and we will be looking at green bonds and more climate financing options,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Makinde pledges commitment to Oyo tourism as Igbo-Ora marks World Twins Day

Makinde pledges commitment to Oyo tourism as Igbo-Ora marks World Twins Day

Shettima off to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd belt, road forum

Shettima off to China to represent Tinubu at 3rd belt, road forum

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

Cursing leaders will only worsen our situation, cleric admonishes Nigerians

NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

NAF airstrikes eliminate terrorists, destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

Sanwo-Olu, APC mourn as party chieftain loses wife day after his birthday

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

NRC counters police, insists no attempt to steal railway coaches in Maiduguri

Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Israeli army kills another ringleader of Hamas attacks

Without knowing Ife history, Yorubas are nobody — Ooni

Without knowing Ife history, Yorubas are nobody — Ooni

DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

DisCo mourns victims of power cable electrocution in Jos

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State