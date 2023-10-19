Tinubu will dump ministers who fail to perform after 6 months - Smart Adeyemi

To this extent, Adeyemi said Tinubu would sack any minister, or appointee for that matter, that can't give any account of good performance after six months in office.

The former Senator made this known while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Adeyemi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kogi State, described the President as someone who will ask ministers to report to Nigerians.

He added that Tinubu's track record has shown that he doesn't condone underperformance from his appointees.

“What Nigerians should know about President Bola Tinubu today, including those who are ministers, is that from his track record, once you don’t perform in six months, he shows you the way out,” the former Senator stated.

“That’s what he’s going to do. The man (Tinubu) is in a hurry to make a difference. Asiwaju wants to make a name. He wants to reposition Nigeria. He wants to recover lost grounds to the nation.

“He’s telling us that he appreciates we’re going through some pains. He’s coming with a track record of performance. Those who are being nominated or given appointments, I celebrate you but if you don’t perform this man will show them (the way) out. It’s not a question of leaving them for eight years or four years. Asiwaju doesn’t have that kind of track record,” he added.

On the recent drama that played out on the floor of the Senate between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Chip Whip Senator Ali Ndume, Adeyemi said the former is a harmless man.

