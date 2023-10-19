ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu will dump ministers who fail to perform after 6 months - Smart Adeyemi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Senator Adeyemi said Tinubu's track record has shown that he doesn't condone underperformance from any appointee.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

To this extent, Adeyemi said Tinubu would sack any minister, or appointee for that matter, that can't give any account of good performance after six months in office.

The former Senator made this known while speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Adeyemi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Kogi State, described the President as someone who will ask ministers to report to Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that Tinubu's track record has shown that he doesn't condone underperformance from his appointees.

“What Nigerians should know about President Bola Tinubu today, including those who are ministers, is that from his track record, once you don’t perform in six months, he shows you the way out,” the former Senator stated.

“That’s what he’s going to do. The man (Tinubu) is in a hurry to make a difference. Asiwaju wants to make a name. He wants to reposition Nigeria. He wants to recover lost grounds to the nation.

“He’s telling us that he appreciates we’re going through some pains. He’s coming with a track record of performance. Those who are being nominated or given appointments, I celebrate you but if you don’t perform this man will show them (the way) out. It’s not a question of leaving them for eight years or four years. Asiwaju doesn’t have that kind of track record,” he added.

On the recent drama that played out on the floor of the Senate between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Chip Whip Senator Ali Ndume, Adeyemi said the former is a harmless man.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is nothing to worry about because a new assembly like this will start on this kind of a note. After some time, everybody will get to understand each other,” Adeyemi noted.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Throwback: Why Obasanjo shifted Nigeria from military to mediatory role in ECOMOG missions

Throwback: Why Obasanjo shifted Nigeria from military to mediatory role in ECOMOG missions

Tinubu will dump ministers who fail to perform after 6 months - Smart Adeyemi

Tinubu will dump ministers who fail to perform after 6 months - Smart Adeyemi

NNPCL appoints Soneye as new spokesperson

NNPCL appoints Soneye as new spokesperson

Group drums support for Labour Party aspirant ahead of Edo governorship poll

Group drums support for Labour Party aspirant ahead of Edo governorship poll

UNICEF trains 3,000 vulnerable youth, women in Adamawa

UNICEF trains 3,000 vulnerable youth, women in Adamawa

Lagos govt allocates ₦4.64bn to upscale tourist sites – Commissioner

Lagos govt allocates ₦4.64bn to upscale tourist sites – Commissioner

China vows to refinance, complete Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railways

China vows to refinance, complete Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railways

Wike pledges support for maintenance, development of Abuja National Mosque

Wike pledges support for maintenance, development of Abuja National Mosque

Army begs Rivers, Delta indigenes to apply for military recruitment

Army begs Rivers, Delta indigenes to apply for military recruitment

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart