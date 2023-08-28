ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu, Wike, others to attend CIBN banking, finance conference

News Agency Of Nigeria

The conference would be held in a hybrid format from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, saying it would be held partially in-person and online.

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. [Ripples]
President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. [Ripples]

Recommended articles

Mrs Bukola Smith, Chairperson, Consultative Committee of the 16th Annual Banking and Finance Conference and Managing Director of FSDH Merchant Bank, said this at a media parley on Monday in Lagos.

Smith said that the conference would be held in a hybrid format from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, saying it would be held partially in-person and online.

According to her, the physical location of the event is the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the conference with the theme, “Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Empowerment: The Role of the Financial Services Industry’’, would allow industry experts brainstorm and articulate real strategies for engendering an inclusive sustainable growth.

She said that the Country Director, World Bank, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri, would be the Keynote Speaker; Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Folashodun Shonubi, would deliver a special goodwill message; and Dr Ken Opara, the Chief Host.

According to her, the conference will feature five thought- provoking business and two break-out sessions.

Smith said, “Apart from providing participants a platform to connect with other professionals and industry stakeholders across the world, it promises to be intellectually stimulating.

“There will also be a pre-conference/welcome cocktail and fire-side chat specifically packaged for youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will be an interactive session in a convivial and relaxed atmosphere where carefully selected successful professionals will share their success stories with the audience to inspire them.’’

Other confirmed resource persons at the conference include, Dr Kingsley Obiora, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy CBN; Mrs Razia Khan, Managing Director and Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East, Global Research; Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria; Prof. Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School, amongst others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

85% of Nigerian graduates have no digital skills – Report

85% of Nigerian graduates have no digital skills – Report

FCTA demolishes multimillion naira duplex for violating regulations

FCTA demolishes multimillion naira duplex for violating regulations

Tinubu, Wike, others to attend CIBN banking, finance conference

Tinubu, Wike, others to attend CIBN banking, finance conference

NSCDC arrests 20 persons scavenging at night in FCT

NSCDC arrests 20 persons scavenging at night in FCT

Tinubu bars non-essential officials from travelling to US for UNGA

Tinubu bars non-essential officials from travelling to US for UNGA

France bans female Muslim students from wearing abaya dress in schools

France bans female Muslim students from wearing abaya dress in schools

Overflowing rivers flood 700 houses, farmlands in Bauchi

Overflowing rivers flood 700 houses, farmlands in Bauchi

NEMA begs Nigerians to calm down as Cameroon releases water from Lagdo Dam

NEMA begs Nigerians to calm down as Cameroon releases water from Lagdo Dam

'Every area is priority,' Tinubu tells ministers to hit the ground running

'Every area is priority,' Tinubu tells ministers to hit the ground running

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies