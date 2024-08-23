ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to tackle regional and global threats

News Agency Of Nigeria

The college graduated a total of 111 participants drawn from the armed forces of Nigeria and those of other 19 friendly nations.

Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to address regional and global threats
Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to address regional and global threats

Recommended articles

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made the call at the graduation of the participants on Friday in Abuja.

He said the college had adequately equipped the participants with the requisite knowledge and strategies and charged them to rise to the occasion in addressing the prevailing national security challenges.

“We must remain vigilant and proactive in addressing regional and global threats as we progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must also continue to promote democratic values and uphold democratic principles in our country and across the continent.

“As the current chair of ECOWAS, we will do all necessary to strengthen ties and resolve present negations within the community,’’ he said.

The president commended the college for sustaining excellence, courage, patriotism and integrity, pledging to ensure adequate support for the institution to move to its permanent site as soon as possible.

He also acknowledged the exceptional service and dedication of members of the armed forces in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity and safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens. He pledged the commitment of his administration to address all the prevailing security, social and economic challenges confronting the country.

“I will continue to do everything within my constitutional powers to ensure that the Nigerian military is well-resourced and capable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a government, we are sensitive to our people’s challenges and we will continue to actively intervene in matters that can affect our citizens.

“Recently, we have made significant strides in addressing some of these challenges.

“We have implemented a new national minimum wage, which will benefit not only civilian workers but also personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies.

“We are also working tirelessly to counter the menace of the crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta.”

According to him, this will lead to an increase in our oil production and achieve our desired economic standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to creating an enabling business environment that encourages value addition in our mining sector.

“We are working with international partners to develop a strategy that will harness this sector’s potential for national security,’’ he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the college graduated a total of 111 participants drawn from the armed forces of Nigeria and those of other 19 friendly nations.

The participants were also drawn from the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies as well as strategic ministries, departments and agencies of government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

End of road for LP, PDP as Supreme Court affirms Uzodimma as Imo Governor

End of road for LP, PDP as Supreme Court affirms Uzodimma as Imo Governor

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to tackle regional and global threats

Tinubu wants NDC fresh graduates to tackle regional and global threats

Lagos Govt completes 1st phase of Kosofe LG bridge repairs, begins 2nd phase

Lagos Govt completes 1st phase of Kosofe LG bridge repairs, begins 2nd phase

Zamfara crisis - Gov Lawal gets 48 hours ultimatum to resign

Zamfara crisis - Gov Lawal gets 48 hours ultimatum to resign

EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters, recovers charms in Makurdi raid

EFCC arrests 14 suspected internet fraudsters, recovers charms in Makurdi raid

Experts say inconsistent rainfall will increase food shortage and hunger

Experts say inconsistent rainfall will increase food shortage and hunger

FG announces plan to relaunch school feeding programme

FG announces plan to relaunch school feeding programme

Matawalle calls on CDS to find, prosecute killers of Sokoto District Head, Bawa

Matawalle calls on CDS to find, prosecute killers of Sokoto District Head, Bawa

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tinubu working to tame bottlenecks to universal education – Shettima [NAN]

I've seen Tinubu's soul, it's good so invest your trust in him - Shettima

Our ‘X’ account is undergoing an upgrade – EFCC [BarristerNG.com]

X account not hacked, undergoing upgrade to improve service - EFCC clarifies

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

4.4m children in Northeast, Northwest Nigeria malnourished due to food shortages

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola. (Punch)

27 high court judges to face NJC probe panels over alleged misconduct