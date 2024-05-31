ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu vows to sack ministers who fail to meet Nigerians' expectations

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu also urged state governments to prioritise the needs of local communities by ensuring local governments work effectively.

President Bola Tinubu.
The president issued the threat while speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Arewa Consultative Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Tinubu, who marked his first anniversary in office on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, said he would continue to do his best for the country but wouldn’t accept disappointment from his ministers.

“I thank the cabinet members for their efforts, but I will relieve any of them of their duties anytime I feel that they are failing Nigerians,” the president said.

He said, “I will appeal to you to summon the governors. I am doing my very best to enhance the revenue base of the country. They must equally be sympathetic, and they must urgently consider the needs of the local people.

“People reside in the local communities. That is where they work, farm, and live. If the local governments are not effective in delivering services; as leaders, we must not hang on to the numbers.

“Maybe we should look at recalibrating. What was good four years ago may not be good today. When we want the votes, we go to the locals; when we get the votes, we move to and focus on Abuja.”

On security, President Tinubu commended Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, for ensuring the security of the country.

He promised his administration would continue to ensure “Nigeria is secure and its citizens are protected.”

