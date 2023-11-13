Tinubu vows to bring positive change to Nigeria

Speaking on Sunday, November 13, 2023, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, President Tinubu outlined his administration's dedication to bringing about positive change through a series of comprehensive reforms, programs, and policies.

"The prospect of the country is yet to blossom to the level that we require. It needs hard work and consistent prayers by each and every one of us. We are committed to using our strength to bring out this potential for the benefit of all Nigerians," President Tinubu asserted.

He went on to emphasise the significance of the collective effort needed to propel Nigeria to new heights. "That’s why we are here, and May Allah accept all our prayers, individually and collectively, for the good of the nation and its people," he added.

Acknowledging the challenges the nation faces, President Tinubu maintained that his administration is resolute in steering the country towards a more prosperous future.